Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $45.98 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $3,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,571,107 shares of company stock valued at $296,379,906 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

