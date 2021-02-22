Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) PT Set at C$35.00 by CSFB

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) received a C$35.00 price objective from equities research analysts at CSFB in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cormark increased their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.44.

Get Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) alerts:

TSE:SU traded up C$2.08 on Monday, hitting C$26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,774,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266,054. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.26. The company has a market cap of C$39.68 billion and a PE ratio of -9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$39.30.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.