Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.40.

SMMCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.75 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of SMMCF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.