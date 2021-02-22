Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $14.25 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMMCF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.75 to $14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.

OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

