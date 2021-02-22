Summit Industrial Income REIT Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 28th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

