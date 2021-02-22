Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 918,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 553,773 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $25,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CAE by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank raised their target price on CAE from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CAE in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $25.69 on Monday. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.73, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

