Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,692,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,992 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $36,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 28.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 251.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 56,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $24.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

