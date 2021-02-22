Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,247,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192,785 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $28,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MOS. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lowered The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

MOS opened at $29.08 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

