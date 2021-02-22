Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 14,971 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 820,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $31,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 14.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 57.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWA stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

