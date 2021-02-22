Stratasys (SSYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Stratasys to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $43.92 on Monday. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

