Storj Market Cap Reaches $183.43 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Storj has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Storj token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $183.43 million and approximately $53.07 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00056610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.94 or 0.00749732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00039548 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00024567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00059379 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00038364 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,214,796 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io

Buying and Selling Storj

