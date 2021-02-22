STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

NYSE STM traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $41.09. 133,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,437. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.