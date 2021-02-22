Stifel Nicolaus Raises DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target to $67.00

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BOOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $64.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.17. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $951.45 million, a P/E ratio of -165.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in DMC Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 599.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DMC Global by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

