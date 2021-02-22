Steem Dollars (SBD) Market Cap Hits $32.44 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $32.44 million and $38.23 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $5.26 or 0.00009238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,982.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $696.50 or 0.01222303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.79 or 0.00426077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00030353 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004038 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003819 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,162,861 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

