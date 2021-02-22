Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,403 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Steelcase worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Steelcase by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,034,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 403,683 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Steelcase by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 250,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 125,740 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Steelcase by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Steelcase by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 282,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

SCS stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.53. 4,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,403. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

