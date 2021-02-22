State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of State Street worth $39,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,797,851,000 after purchasing an additional 339,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 49.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,562,000 after purchasing an additional 397,694 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.4% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,552,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,774,000 after purchasing an additional 149,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

NYSE:STT opened at $71.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.01. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

