State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 3,600 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.32% of EnPro Industries worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,597,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 732.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 306,056 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in EnPro Industries by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 148,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in EnPro Industries by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 44,306 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NPO opened at $78.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average is $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NPO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

