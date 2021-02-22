State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 10,760 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Aramark by 168.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 129,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 81,285 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth about $6,858,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 15.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 525,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMK opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $43.13.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

