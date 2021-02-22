State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases New Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OM. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,990,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,752,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,500,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $185,601,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $52.96 on Monday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

