State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Bausch Health Companies worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 21,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $425,146.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,936,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 149,376 shares of company stock worth $2,959,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $31.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

