State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 392,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 800,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 12.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 730,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 61,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 38,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 28.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 78,535 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $13.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $637.05 million, a P/E ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.