State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,690 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.22% of EPR Properties worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in EPR Properties by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 50,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR opened at $43.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00.

EPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

