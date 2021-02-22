State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Chart Industries worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries stock opened at $134.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average of $98.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $158.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

