State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,934 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Chart Industries worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 95,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 384,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 405,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

In related news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTLS opened at $134.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

