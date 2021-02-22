State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 755 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $102,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $179,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $36.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. Analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

