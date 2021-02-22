State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,688 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 510.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,077.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

NYSE:AXS opened at $49.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.95. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

