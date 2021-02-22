State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,688 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,458,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXS opened at $49.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.95. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

