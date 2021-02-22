State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 37,616 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $43,179,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $15,995,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $15,536,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $14,931,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period.

AEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

