State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 4,430 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,070 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,946 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 96,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,441 shares of company stock worth $1,093,516 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $38.60 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.