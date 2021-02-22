State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 37,616 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 56,827 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,825.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 410,505 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $24.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

