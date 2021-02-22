State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Ashland Global worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASH. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $898,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 11.1% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 341.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 102,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $87.21 on Monday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $89.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In related news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

