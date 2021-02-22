State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Bank OZK worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Bank OZK by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OZK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their target price on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

OZK opened at $40.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $40.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

