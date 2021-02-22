State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.97 Million Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 2,893.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 26,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $31,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,029.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,486 shares of company stock worth $577,441 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $38.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INT. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

