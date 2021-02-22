State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.97 Million Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 2,893.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

INT opened at $35.31 on Monday. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $385,697.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,633.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $31,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,029.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,486 shares of company stock worth $577,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

