State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $35,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 590,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,787,000 after buying an additional 38,485 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,124,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,681,000 after buying an additional 82,306 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $34.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 85.34 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

