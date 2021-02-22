State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,393 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $29,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after acquiring an additional 575,561 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270,353 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 437,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.89.

FLT stock opened at $273.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.20 and its 200 day moving average is $254.15. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $322.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

