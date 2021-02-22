State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 17,700 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,605,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $32,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

WMB opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $23.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

