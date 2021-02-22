State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $33.66 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 104.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,755 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $33,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after buying an additional 10,210,806 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,508,000 after buying an additional 970,443 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,719,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,373,000 after buying an additional 855,243 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,422,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,953,000 after buying an additional 793,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,184,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,194,000 after buying an additional 594,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $84.12 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average of $95.71.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

