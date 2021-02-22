State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $31.08 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Equifax worth $31,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,908,000 after buying an additional 1,729,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,840,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $759,488,000 after purchasing an additional 59,446 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,316,000 after purchasing an additional 460,957 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,789,000 after purchasing an additional 174,585 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equifax by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,472,000 after purchasing an additional 346,879 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax stock opened at $176.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $196.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.