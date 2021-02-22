State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 10,470 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 408,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $36,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,756 shares of company stock worth $1,510,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $98.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

