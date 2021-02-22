Stantec (STN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

