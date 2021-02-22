Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 167.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,869,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $175.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.90. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

