Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.39

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.39 and last traded at $96.39, with a volume of 241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on SXI shares. TheStreet raised Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Standex International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $242,996.70. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

