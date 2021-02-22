Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO David A. Dunbar Sells 2,000 Shares

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SXI traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.08.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Standex International by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Standex International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.