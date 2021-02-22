Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22.42 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $45.19 million and approximately $22.42 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00057274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.44 or 0.00759030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00039373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00061117 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00039079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.75 or 0.04438112 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,020,243,224 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

