Standard Motor Products (SMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

SMP stock opened at $40.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $252,612.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,711.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

