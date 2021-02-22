STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) & Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Head to Head Contrast

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Charlie’s -90.00% N/A -207.32%

0.0% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.95, meaning that its stock price is 495% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Charlie’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft $2.92 billion 2.36 $339.02 million N/A N/A Charlie’s $22.74 million 8.35 -$2.15 million N/A N/A

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.

About STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft

STADA Arzneimittel AG engages in the provision of healthcare and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Branded Products segments. The Generics segment produces and distributes generic drugs. The Branded Products segment sells branded healthcare products and medicines. Its brands include Zoflora, Grippostad, Nizoral, and Covonia. The company was founded on March 14, 1895 and is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 90 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

