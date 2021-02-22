SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SRAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

SRAX opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SRAX has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SRAX by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

