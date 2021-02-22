SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FLOW. Vertical Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

NYSE:FLOW traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 146.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 76,870 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 44.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.