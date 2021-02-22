SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

SPSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.60.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $110.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.41 and its 200-day moving average is $92.71. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $574,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,310.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,457 shares of company stock worth $4,496,308 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

